Two injured as NIT students go berserk

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 6: Peeved at the absence of proper security at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur campus at Lamphelpat, irate students of the institute today went berserk and vandalised buildings and vehicles belonging to the institute.

Two persons including a security personnel were injured in the protest demonstration. Four vehicles including a bus belonging to the institute were also damaged.

According to a source, NIT students and local residents engaged in a scuffle following an altercation yesterday. Some students of the institute were thrashed by the locals while they were returning to the campus. Police personnel were deployed in and around the campus to thwart further unwanted incidents, the source said.