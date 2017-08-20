Two killed in mishap

A fatal road accident claimed two lives at Lilong Kalei-khong, Thoubal district last night. A car (Hyundai i-10) which was heading towards Imphal from Ushoipokpi hit a Tata DI mini truck along Imphal-Moreh highway at around 9.10 pm.

The driver of the car and another individual who was travelling in the same car sustained critical injuries.

Even as Sorokhaibam Bijoy (30) s/o Amuba of Kodompokpi Mamang Leikai who was driving the car was immediately rushed to nearby Noor Hospital, he succumbed to the injuries.

Keisham Shanjit (35) s/o Manitomba of Charangpat Mayai Leikai, presently staying at Sagolband Moirang Leirak who was travelling in the same car succumbed to injuries at Shija Hospital this morning.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Lilong police station regarding the accident.