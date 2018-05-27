Two kingfishers rescued.

Our Correspondent

KAKCHING, May 26: As per the information given by Khaidem Meghachadra Singh of Sugunu Bazar, 2(two) Kingfishers, scientific name- Alcedo atthis were rescued by the staffs of Kakching Range Office with assistance from Moirangthem Open Singh, Honorary Wild life warden, Thoubal on Saturday.

The Range Forest Officer/Kakching N Munal Meitei said the King fisher has become a locally endangered species in Manipur. In the past we could see the bird abundantly in and around our lakes, rivers and water bodies. But now-a-days, due to habitat lost and indiscriminate killings, these birds are hardly seen, he said.