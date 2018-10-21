Two more solar plants in pipeline

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 20: After a grid connected solar power plant of 200 KW capacity set up by MANIREDA at Khongjang, Churachandpur district has been commi-ssioned, two more similar solar power plants of the same capacity would be set up at Yaingangpokpi, Ukhrul district and Jiribam.

MANIREDA has already started e-tender process for the grid connected solar power plants of 200 KW capacity each which would be set up at Yaingangpokpi and Jiribam.

The last date for submission of bids for the e-tender is October 29 (till 12 noon) and the selected firms must maintain the solar power plants for five years, informed a source.

These solar power plants must be set up in areas where there are 132/33 KV power sub-stations. Power generated from solar energy through the solar power plants would be fed to power grids.

This would help in reducing the quantity of power purchased by the State from power generation companies based outside the State. Power fed to power grids would be purchased by MSPDCL. The source informed that 70 per cent of the bench mark cost of setting up the grid connected solar power plants would be borne by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy while the State Government should pay the remaining 30 per cent.

To fulfil the State’s renewable energy purchase obligation fixed by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), it is necessary to set up grid connected solar power plants.

The renewable energy purchase obligation set by JERC for Manipur is around 5 per cent which means the State must generate 5 per cent of the total power purchased from power generation companies based outside the State by using renewable sources, said the source.

Meanwhile, it is reported that LED solar street lamps installed from RDS crossing to Minuthong and along Hapta Kangjeibung road would be revamped soon.