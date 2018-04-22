Two officers suspended

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 21: Two officers of Moreh Fire Sub-Station have been suspended for leaving the station without permission of superior officers when an inferno razed Prem Nagar, Moreh on April 19.

Notably, Fire Service Director RK Memi issued an office memorandum on February 24 this year which instructed all Firemen and officers not to leave their stations except on medical ground or under unavoidable circumstances.

Even if they must take leave, they should take prior permission from the competent authority, said the office memorandum.

For defying the same office memorandum, Leading Fireman M Thangpou Zou and Sub-Officer R Paojel Rongmei have been placed under suspension. The suspension order says that they should not leave their headquarters without permission from the authority concerned.

The Fire Service Director has also served explanation calls to Fireman N Rupendro, Fireman N Chinglen and Driver L Ajitkumar for being absent on the particular day of the inferno, informed a source. The Director today issued another order whereby all the staff of Moreh Fire Station have been shifted elsewhere. In their place, eight Firemen from Imphal have been posted at Moreh Fire Sub-Station, and they have been instructed to report for duty within 24 hours.