Two Rohingya women arrested at Jiribam

JIRIBAM, Nov 5

District Police, Jiribam today arrested two Rohingya women who tried to sneak into Jiribam with forged identity documents. An FIR has been registered for further investigation, said the police.

In a statement, M Mubi Singh SP Jiribam District Police said that while conducting search and checking of every passenger bus heading from Silchar towards Imphal at Jiribam Foreigners Check Post, the Jiri police zeroed in on two women travelling in a Sumo passenger vehicle bearing registration no AS10C-2582 as the police suspected that the documents produced by the women are forged. Later, the documents were scanned properly under the guidance of SI Y Lakesden Singh of Gularthol Police OutPost, Jiribam and confirmed that they were forged documents.

The police said that the two women cannot speak Hindi, Bengali, Manipuri, English or Assamese language and were found holding fake Voter ID Cards with fake names as Hao-yarun Nessa 20 yrs d/o Join Uddin, Village- Gamariya, PS- Ramkrishnagar, District- Karimganj and Nenai Bibi 22 yrs d/o Akaddach Ali, Village- Gamariya, PS- Ramkrishnagar, District- Karimganj.

On further investigation, the duo revealed their true identity as Kushida Begum 19 yrs d/o Md Jolo Uddin and Khalida Begum 20 yrs d/o Rashid Ahmad, resident of Buthidang Rakhine, Rohingya Community Myanmar.

The Somo driver said that a person (male) saw off the two women and left them with him saying that a person would receive the duo at Wahengbam Leikai, Imphal (Jiri Parking).