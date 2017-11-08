Two suspended

IMPHAL, Nov 7: A Graduate Teacher and a Matron have been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

According to a suspension order issued by the Director of Education (S) today, Minarjan Begum, Matron of Oinam Primary Madrassa was found to have been working as Primary Teacher at Thiyam Konjil High School in the name of one Hamida Begum.

The second suspension order informed that disciplinary proceeding is being contemplated against Ch Surodhoni Devi, Hindi Graduate Teacher of Ngashi Rashtralipi High School.

During the period of suspension, the headquarters of Minarjan Begum and Ch Surodhoni should be Wangoi and Imphal West respectively and they should not leave their headquarters without obtaining prior permission of the Education (S) Director, mentioned the suspension orders.