Two women arrested with drugs worth over Rs 1 lakh

IMPHAL, Sep 14: Imphal East district police arrested two women drug peddler, including a 9th IRB Mahilla Battalion personnel, along with drugs worth around Rs 1,20,000 and Rs 44,700 in cash.

Briefing media persons at his office today, Imphal East SP, K Kabib, said that as a part of the intensified drive against drugs and liquor in the district ahead of the coming Panchayat election, a team of Imphal East district police, under the supervision of Additional SP, Wungpham Kasar and led by Porompat SDPO, Shankarjeet and OC, Imphal East women police, Geetanjali, were carrying out frisking and checking when they spotted a suspicious white i20 car.

The police team followed the suspicious car, which had two female passengers, till Jiri parking.

After reaching Jiri parking, the driver of the car, sped away on seeing the police but the team managed to detain the two female occupants.

During preliminary interrogation, one of the women was identified as Jamila Yumkhaibam (27) w/o Dingku of Wangoi Mamang Leikai and a 9th IRB Mahila personnel posted at Disaster Management Office and the other was identified as Thambalei (35) w/o Ibetombi of Tera Khongsangbi.

On searching the bags carried by the women, the police recovered a polythene bag containing 11 grams of heroin powder concealed inside a soap case and worth around Rs 1,20,000, and a sum of Rs 23,200 in cash along with a mobile phone, from the possession of Jamila Yumkhaibam.

The police also recovered a sum of around Rs 21,500 in cash from the possession of Thambalei.

Hence, the two women were arrested from the spot at around 3 pm, today.

The arrested individuals along with the seized items will be handed over to the police station concerned for taking up necessary legal actions under the ND and PS Act.