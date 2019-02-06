Two year course runs into fourth year!

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 5: Two years MEd course opened at some colleges under Manipur University is most likely to be extended up to four years on account of different factors.

MEd course was opened for the first time under MU in 2015 at DM College of Teachers’ Education and RK Sanatombi Devi College of Education and it should have been completed by 2017 but it has not been completed till date.

Even though trainees got themselves admitted for the MEd course in time, the session commenced more than six months later. Although the MEd session should have commenced in August 2015, it started only in April 2016 due to MU’s failure to frame curriculum and syllabus in time.

As the session began late, the first year exam was held one year later in June 2017 and the result was declared in November same year. 2nd year session commenced in the last week of November 2017.

2nd or final year exam started from September 20, 2018 but the examination was halted for a long period as MU’s academic atmosphere was vitiated to a chaotic situation after many students and teachers were arrested by police in a midnight raid.

The exam resumed after the MU crisis was resolved and it was completed on November 30 last year but the result has not been declared yet.

With the MEd course running into fourth year which should be completed in two, many of the trainees have lost their zeal to pursue the course.

Even though the trainees approached the MU authority repeatedly to declare the MEd final year exam result, the result has not been declared yet.

Even if the result is declared within the current month, the successful trainees would find it hard to apply for PhD or other research courses as most uni- versities have started clas-ses. As such, they would be compelled to wait for the next academic session.