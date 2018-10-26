TYPA, UBSA egde past their opponents 1-0

Our Correspondent

KAKCHING, Oct 25: TYPA, Sora had a narrow 1-0 win over YPO, Sora while UBSA, Mantak also had a similar 1-0 win over KPSC, Kakching of the ongoing 17th Ksh Leihao Devi Memorial Super Division League 2018 organised by the District Sports Association, Kakching at its playground.

In the 13th match of the league tournament, both YPO and TYPA held their ground strong and averted all the major attacks unleashed against each other in the first half of the match. Howerver, after the changeover, TYPA managed to break the barrier imposed by the YPO riding on Alam Khan who pumped in one goal in the 60th of the game to wrap up the match by 1-0 goals.

The 14th match of the league tournament witnessed an evenly contested match between UBSA, Mantak and KPSC, Kakching that ended in goalless first half. But Rolen of UBSA converted a chance he got in the 50th minute to give UBSA 1-0 lead in the second half. KPSC tried hard to equalise the goal parity but UBSA proved strong enough to manage the lead till the end of the match.