U-12 AITA Championship Series begins, Ashwajit Senjam in quarter final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 6 : The U-12 AITA Championship Series organised by Manipur Tennis Association under the supervision of All India Tennis Association kick-started today at Officers Club’s Deco Turf Tennis Court, Lamphel with 24 boys and 6 girls from Manipur, Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu taking part in it.

Manipur’s Ashwajit Senjam reached the quarter final stage of the boys’ singles competition with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Twijiliang Deb Burma of Tripura in the second round. Gavin Wahengbam of Manipur also made through to the quarter final with a similar win over Assam’s Riyan Kashyap in a second round clash.

Assam Ved Aditya Kalita secured a 6-4, 6-1 win over Crystal Sarkar in a second round clash and moved into the quarter final while Neeraj Thokchom of Manipur registered a commanding 6-0, 6-0 win over Keisham Riyo in an all Manipuri clash to seal the quarter-final berth.

Rajivkumar Tongbram also cruised into the quarter final with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Chiradeep Mazumdar of West Bengal in the second round clash.

Antarikh Tamuly of Assam who got a bye in the first round made himself into the quarter final round with an easy 6-0, 6-1 win over Chadogya T Pathak of Assam in the second round. Aryan Borah of Assam also advance into the last 8 round with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Almas Ebon Ahamed of Assam.

First round matches played earlier

In the first round matches staged today, Twijiliang Deb Burma of Tripura beat Prasuriya Borah of Assam 6-3, 6-1 while Assam’s Riyan Kashyap sealed a 6-3, 6-3 win over Shriyansh Kumar Sahii of West Bengal in the second match.

Crystal Sarkar of Tripura saw off Keisham Roshan of Manipur 6-1, 6-1 while Tripura’s Om Prakash edged out Keisham Riyo of Manipur by 6-1, 4-6, 10-6 sets to move into second round.

Rajivkumar Tongbram of Manipur beat Jishnu Pratim Das of Assam 6-3, 2-6 (10-7) in a first round clash while Chadogya T Pathak of Assam moved into the second round with a 6-3, 3-6, 10-3 win over Jisnwangu Baruah of the same State.

Jyotishman Boro of Assam also made himself into the second round beating Deva Darshan of Tamil Nadu 6-2, 6-3 before Almas Ebon Ahmed beat Dhandeep Mili 6-4, 6-2 in an all Assam clash to move into second round.