U-12 AITA Championship Series Neeraj and Shankar win doubles title, Sohini Sanjay cruises to both girls’ singles and doubles titles

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 8 : Manipuri pair Neeraj Thokchom and Heisnam Shankar claimed the doubles title of the U-12 AITA Championship Series being organised by Manipur Tennis Association under the supervision of All India Tennis Association at Deco Turf Tennis Court of Officers’ Club, Lamphel.

Sohini Sanjay Mohanty of Odisha on the other hand, claimed the girl’s singles and double titles.

Neeraj and Shankar faced a stiff competition from Ashwajit Senjam and Gavin Wahengbam before claiming the boys’ doubles title with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 triumph.

Neeraj and Shankar cruised into semi-final with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Almas and Jisnwanga in the quarter final before beating Antariksh and Ved Kalita of Assam 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-final final. Antariksh and Ved Kalita had an easy 6-0, 6-0 win over Crystal Sarkar and Twuilang Deb Burma of Tripura in the quarter final before going down to Neeraj and Shankar.

Ashwajit and Gavin prevailed over Omprakash Rai and Darshan Deva for 6-0, 6-0 victory in the quarter final and continued to produce fine form in the semi-final against Jishnu and Aryan to earn a hard fought 7-6 (4), 6-4 win for a place in the final.

Jishnu and Aryan made themselves into the semi-final with a convincing 6-0, 6-0 win against Assam’s Prasuriya Borah and Manipur’s Riyo Keisham in the quarter final.

Girls’ competitions

Odisha’s Sohini Sanjay Mohanty who knocked out Manipur’s Nandini Laishram in the girls’ singles semi-final, notched up an easy 6-1,6-0 win over Y Thoibi of Manipur in the final to emerge champion before claiming doubles title with Nandini Laishram.

Y Thoibi of Manipur sealed a 6-3, 6-2 win over Adrika Rajkumari of Assam in the semi-final final before conceding to Sohini Sanjay Mohanty.

Sanjay Mohanty and Nandita Laishram capitalised on Assam’s pair, Rima Taye and Adrika Rajkumari to pull off a 6-3, 6-1 win in the girls’ doubles semi-final before enjoying 6-3, 6-2 win over Manipur’s Y Thoibi and Sanareima Ningthemcha in the final.

Thoibi and Sanareima booked their place into the final with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Odisha’s Deeksha Goutam and Aaradhya Verma in the semi-final.

Boys’ Singles competition

Local lad Ashwajit Senjam will be looking forward for the boys’ singles title against Antariksh Tamuly of Assam. Ashwajit who carved out a 6-7 (7-4), 6-3, 10-6 win against Karnataka’s Gavin Wahengbam in the quarter final overcame a tense competition to secure a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4 ) against Neeraj Thokchom today in the semi-final. Shankar Heishnam, another lad from Manipur, had a dismal end as he went down 3-6, 2-6 to Antariksh Tamuly in the semi-final match.