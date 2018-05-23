U-12 AITA Super Series Neeraj Thockhom, Ashwajit Senjam storm into quarter finals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 22 : Local lads, Neeraj Thockhom and Ashwajit Senjam defeated their rivals today to cruise into the quarter finals of the ongoing National Ranking AITA Super Series for Under-12 Boys and Girls organised under the aegis of All India Tennis Association and Manipur Tennis Association at Imphal District Tennis Association Complex, Lamphel.

Day 2 Round Up

Boys’ singles : Neeraj Thokchom of Manipur beat Siddhant Sharma 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 today to move into the quarter finals while Ashwajit Senjam outclassed Darwin Mar NR 6-0, 6-0.

Manipur’s Heishnam Shanker went down 0-6, 1-6 to Harsh Phogat to crash out of the tournament while Gavin Wahengbam lost 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 to Dhruv Sachdeva. Paras Lukram also bow out with a 2-6, 0-6 loss to Anirudh Nallaparaju.

Venkat Batlanki edged out Aryan Bora 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in another match to advance into the quarter finals while Manan Nath saw off Dreek Saha 6-4, 6-3 to move into the quarterfinals.

In another match, Kandheval defeated Aaditya Surve 6-1, 6-3 to book the quarterfinal berth.

Boys’ Doubles :

Gavin Wahenbam and Neeraj Thokchom saw off Paras Lukram-Surve Aaditya pair 6-2, 7-5 in a boys’s double clash to move into the quarter finals. Dreek Saha and Krish Tyagi also paired up well to beat the pair of Ramansh Sharma and Krishnansh Sharma 6-3, 6-0 to seal quarter final berth while Venkat Batlanki and Rurik Rajni got better of Manipuri pair, Ashwajit and Shankar by 3-1 sets (5-7, 6-1, 10-7) move into the last 8 round.

In another match, Antariksh Tamuli and Aryan Bora beat Ved Aditya and Harisheek 6-2, 6-4 while Subramanian brothers, Akansh and Akshaj beat Om Krishna and Darwin Mar 6-1, 6-0 to move into the last 8 round.

Girls’ Singles:

Durganshi outlasted Kale Dhanvi 6-0, 6-0 to set up a quarterfinal clash with Priyanka Rana who overcame Vamika Sharma 6-2, 7-5. Sohini Sanj Mohanty outplayed Jaiswal Sumeira in straight sets (6-4, 6-1) to lock horns with Divya Ungrish who also beat Agnimitra Bhattacharya in straight set (6-4, 6-1), in the quarterfinal.

In another match played today, Kanumuri Ikaraju eased past Sreenidhi Balaji 6-0, 6-2 while Samiksha Dabas outclassed Anwesa Das 6-0, 6-0.

Laxmi Bogala also moved into the next round beating Nemha Kispotta 6-0, 6-1 to meet Poka Ridhi, who subdued Anjana Kris Murthy 6-4, 6-3, in the last 8 round.

Girls’ Doubles : Meidingu Sanareima N and Thoibi Yumnam had to bow out of the girls singles competition as they went down 3-6, 3-6 to Sreenidhi Balaji and Agnimitra Bhattacharya.

Kavyashree JA and Snigdha Patibandla secured a 6-3, 6-0 win over Anwesa and Gauri Anshu to move into quarter finals while Vamika Sharma and Nemha sara Kispotta teamed up to beat Priyanka Rana and Dhanvi Kale 6-4, 6-3 to move into quarterfinals.