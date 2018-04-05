U-14 AITA Natl Ranking Super Series Bhusan Haobam, N Charmie roll into semis

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 4 : Manipur’s Bhusan Haobam and Nongmeikapam Charmie continued their winning ways to cruise into the semi-finals of the U-14 AITA National Ranking Super Series which is currently underway at IDTA sports complex under the supervision of All India Tennis Association.

In a quarter final match staged today, Bhusan Haobam lost the first set to Krish Waghani before coming back in the latter sets and secured a 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 win to gear up for the semi-final. Manipur’s Nongmeikapam Charmie also notched up a 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 win against Veda Raju Prapurna to sail into the girls’ semis.

In other quarter final matches, Arunava Mazumdar dumped Manan Nath 6-2, 6-2 to move into last 4 round of the tournament while Nithisbaal Nalluswamy overwhelmed Aaryan Qureshi 6-2, 6-4 to book his place in the semis. In last quarter final match for boys singles, Tamoghna Das went down 1-6, 0-6 to Obrien Wyatt Row.

In other girls’ singles quarter final matches, Manna Mekhala demolished Taru Sai Joshi 6-0, 6-0 to seal her semi-final berth while Tishya Khandewa outlasted Anou-shka Singh 6-2, 6-0. The last quarter final match saw Pari Singh prevails over Pabitra Parikh to secure a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Manipur’s Bhusan Haobam and Rahul Pamei are all set to meet Joshua Eapen and Andy Thaosen in boys’ doubles final.

In the semi final matches staged today, Bhusan-Pamei beat Arunava Mazumdar and Wyatt Obrien 6-1, 6-1 to book a place in the final while the pair of Joshua Eapen and Andy Thaosen beat Mohit Sai Reddy and Karthik Vaddepalli 6-2, 6-3 to set up final clash with the Manipur pair.

Mekhala Manna and Durganshi will also be meeting Anoushka Singh and Pari Singh in the girls’ doubles summit clash tomorrow.

The duo of Mekhala Manna and Durganshi today defeated Anya Jacob and Pabitra Parikh 6-3, 6-2 to curise into the final while Anoushka Singh and Pari Singh posted a 6-0, 6-2 win over Veda Raju and Riyah Dugar in the second semi final to book the final berth.