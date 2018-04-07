U-14 AITA Natl Ranking Super Series Bushan emerge boys champ, Mekhala Manna claims girls’ title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 6 : Local lad, Bushan Haobam shone bright against Arunava Mazumdar in the boys singles final of the U-14 AITA National Ranking Super Series to emerge champion while Mekhela Manna claimed the girls single title with an easy win against Pari Singh

The super series was organised by Imphal District Tennis Association under the supervision of All India Tennis Association at IDTA sports complex, Lamphel and a total of 64 players from 16 States of India participated in it.

In the boys’ singles final, Bushan Haobam started the game brightly to notch up the first set easily but had a tough fight in the second set. Bhusan, however did not slaken and surged ahead to secure a straightforward 6-1, 7-6 (10-8) win and clinched the title. Yesterday, Bushan and Rahul Pamei won the boys doubles title after beating the pair of Joshua Eapen and Andy Thoasen 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

Mekhala Manna of West Bengal thumped Pari Singh 6-2, 6-2 in the girls singles final to claim the title.