U-14 AITA Natl Ranking Super Series Manipur lads, Bhusan-Rahul clinch boys doubles title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 5 : Local lads, Bhusan Haobam and Rahul Pamei today defeated the pair of Joshua Eapen and Andy Thoasen 6-1, 6-2 to clinch boys’ doubles title of the U-14 AITA National Ranking Super Series.

The super series is being organised by Imphal District Tennis Association under the supervision of All India Tennis Association at IDTA sports complex.

In the girls’ doubles final clash, the pair of Anoushka Singh and Pari Singh lost the second set to Mekhala Manna and Durganshi before they wrapped the game 6-4, 0-6, 10-5 and emerged champions.

Bhusan also booked his final berth in boys’ singles by outclassing Wyatt Obrien 6-3, 6-2 in a semi final clash today. He will meet Arunava Majumdar who made his way into the final by notching up a 7-5, 7-5 victory over Nithisbaal Nalluswamy in the first semi-final match.

Hopeful, Nongmeikapam Charmie had to end her journey in the girl’s singles semi-final as she went down 0-6, 5-7 to Mekhala Manna.

Mekhala Manna will face Pari Singh tomorrow in the final. Pari Singh edged out Tishya Khandewal 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 to book her place in the final.