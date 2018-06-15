U-14 AITA Super Series Bushan sets up summit clash with Bhicky, N Charmie to face Shruti in girls singles final

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Jun 14 : Bushan Haobam will be meeting Sagolshem Bhicky in the boys singles final of the ongoing U-14 AITA Super Series organised jointly by Manipur Tennis Association and Imphal District Tennis Association under the aegis of All India Tennis Association at IDTA Deco Turf Lamphelpat while Nongmeikapam Charmie will take on Shurti Ahlawat in the girls singles’ final.

Bushan today defeated Arya Bhattacharya 8-2 in the quarter finals before he outlasted Wyatt Obrien 9-1 in the semis. Wyatt entered semis with a 8-5 win over Lalhruaizel JH in the quarter final. On the other hand, Sagolshem Bhicky had a 8-3 win over Tamoghna Das in the quarterfinal before entering into semifinals to meet Anargha Ganguly in the semifinal. Bhicky then notched up a 9-3 win against Anargha Ganguly and set up final clash with Haobam Bhusan.

Anrga Ganguly sealed a narrow 8-6 win over Aryan Shah in the quarter final before he faced Bhicky in the semis.

Girls Singles

Local girl Nongmeikapam Charmie overpowered Durganshi with a 9-2 win to set up final date with Shruti Ahlawat who beat Lakshmi Arunkumar 9-3 in the semifinal today. Nongmeikapam Charmie edged out Durganshi 8-4 in the quarter final after an 8-6 win over Medishetty in the second round clash.

Shruti Ahlawat enjoyed a 8-1 win over Pavitra Parikh in the quarter final before she entered into semifinal and beat Lakshmi 9-3 to seal her place in the final.

Lakshmi Arunkumar also made herself through to semis with a 9-8 (7-2) win after an intense battle today against Vaibhavi Saxena.

Boys doubles

The Manipuri pair, Bhicky Sagolshem and Haobam Bushan produced yet another stellar performance to seal the final berth today in the boys’ doubles competition. They will clash with Anargha Ganguly and Wyatt Obrien in the final.

Bhicky and Bushan sealed a 4-0, 4-1 win over Manan Nath and Rushil Khosla in the second round clash before defeating Arya Bhattacharya and Tamoghna Das 4-2,4-0 in the semis. Manan Nath and Rushil Khosla secure a 5-3, 4-2 win against Heishnam Shankar and Neeraj Thokchom in the first round.

Ganguly and Obrien beat the pair of Aryan Shah and Ashwin Manikandan 5-3, 4-2 in the semis after beating Lalhruaizel JH and Paras Lukram 4-2, 4-1 in the second round.

The pair of Shah and Manikandan beat Sudhanshu Barkataki and Antariksh Tamuly 4-2, 4-1 in the quarter final match to move into semis.

Paras and Lalhruaizel secured a 4-0, 4-1 win the first round before they conceded to Ganguly and Obrien.