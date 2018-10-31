U-14 Subroto Cup Manipur to take on Mizoram in semifinal

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 30 : Manipur will be facing Mizoram tomorrow in a semi-final match of the ongoing 52nd Subroto Mukherjee Cup (Under-14) organised by Subroto Mukherjee Society at New Delhi.

Manipur team represented by Unique Model Academy, Heingang thumped Kerala team by 3-0 goals today in the quarter final to seal the semi-final berth.

Manipur enjoyed a 1-0 lead in the first half with the help of M Stalin’s strike in the 13th minute.

The impetus remained with the State team in the second half as well and it was in the 30th minute that Sh Malemnganba doubled the advantage with a clinical shot while Kh Sanamacha extended the lead to 3-0 when he converted a spot kick into goal in the 37th minute.