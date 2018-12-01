U-18 Youth League 2018-19 TRAU top NEROCA 4-2 in Manipur derby, huge 8-0 win for Aizawl FC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 30 : Aizawl FC (AFC) continued their fine form at the ongoing U-18 Youth League 2018-19 (Rest of India Zone-Group B) being held at Football Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak under the supervision of All India Football Federation thrashing Gangtok Himalayan Sporting Club (GHSC) by 8-0 goals today for their second win. Later, TRAU also registered their second win at the competition beating NEROCA FC by 4-2 goals in an exciting Manipur derby.

The first match of the day saw, Sang Dingliana and Lalremruata Hauhnar score twice to give AFC a huge 8-0 triumph over GHSC.

AFC, who routed NEROCA FC 4-0 in the previous match, were seen confidently controlling the game right from the beginning of the match at it was captain of AFC, Sang Dingliana who struck the first blow in the 13th minute before striking his second in the second half. With GHSC making little resistance, AFC’s Lal Remsanga, David Lalhlangsanga and Lalremruata were regularly threatening the back line before Lal Remsanga found a gap and their doubled their lead in the 25th minute.

GHSC continued to reel under pressure and Umesh Rai, off his rash challenge to counter the raid, was yellow carded in the 39th minute before AFC’s David Lalhlangsanga heaped their misery with another goal at the stroke of half-time.

The onslaught continued in the second half as well and it was in the 55th minute that Lalremruata Hauhner, who substituted Lal Remsanga in the 46th minute, struck his first goal to make it 4-0 past the inefficient GHSC while Sang Dingliana found his second in the 68th minute before Lalremruata extended the celebration the very next minute.

Defender Melory Laldinsana extended the lead to 7-0 in the 78th minute while Techi Tatra banged in the finisher the very next minute.

Lallawm Zuala of AFC was yellow carded in the 73rd minute while Nima Rinchen Serpa of GHSC had the same fate in the 77th minute.

Manipur Derby

The second match between TRAU and NEROCA FC started with a bang as W Sadananda drew first blood early in the 6th minute. NEROCA FC also replied back almost immediately but failed to trouble TRAU custodian Dushanta Singh, however TRAU defender Kh Chingkhei was yellow carded for a rash tackle trying to prevent NEROCA charge.

TRAU rose back soon and it was Irom Rakesh who beat NEROCA keeper Sidhart Rana to double their advantage 2 minutes before half hour mark while Ngangbam Naocha hit an accurate shot in the 35th minute to help TRAU cruise into the break with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

NEROCA FC, however returned into the field with more purpose after the lemon break with its midfielders and forwards doing a brilliant job towards their cause and it was Ningombam Henry that opened up the scoring in the 54th minute to give his team a fresh hope to overturn the tall order and reduce the deficit. Their raid continued with Khaiminthang Lhungdim scoring another to make it 2-3 in the 61st minute.

Surprised by the back to back goals, TRAU, which were sitting back woke up and their midfield did a good job to restrict NEROCA’s raids and kept the scoreline unchanged until Ngangbam Naocha rose again for his second goal in the 77th minute and wrapped up the game 4-2 in TRAU’s favour.

Heishnam Henry of NEROCA FC (37′) and M Manisana (43′) of TRAU were yellow carded by the referee for their unsporting behaviours.

NEROCA will take on GHSC in the next tie on December 2 at 10 am while Aizawl FC will face TRAU in the clash for Group B leaders latter at 2 pm.