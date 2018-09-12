UADC decries eviction of ADC Members

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Sep 11 : Ukhrul Autonomous District Council (UADC) has strongly reacted against the eviction of six Councillors yesterday from State Youth Centre complex on a short notice without any alternative arrangement for their accommodation.

Addressing newsmen today at the ADC Chairman’s office in the presence of Tangkhul Shanao Long (TSL) leaders, Paothing Vashum spokesperson of UADC strongly condemned the eviction of 6 ADC Members from the Sports Youth Centre, Khuman Lampak after a short notice to vacate the premises.

Paothing slammed the State Government for the ill treatment of tribal leaders and alleged that humiliating the ADC Members in such a way can impact on the hill valley ties.

According to Vashum, the ADC Members from the six hill districts have been demanding the Government to hand over the Council House/Bhavan to them to accommodate the elected members of the hill districts.

He said Autonomous District Council is not a civil society organization but is a Government organ for grassroots governance.

The ADCs have been humiliated enough with no funds and no power devolution, he claimed and added that evicting the ADC Members is the last straw.

The Council Bhavan at Chingmeirong is occupied by so many unauthorised persons, he added. ADC members have individually applied for room allotment in the Council Bhavan but they are yet to get allotment order, he said adding that the allotment was sought three years back.

Tangkhul Shanao Long (Women League) president Grace Shatsang also came out strongly against the eviction of the ADC Members and urged the Government to reserve Council Bhavan for elected Members of ADC in order to avoid misunderstanding between the State Government and local bodies.