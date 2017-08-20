UADC VC takes charge as stop gap Chairman

Ukhrul, Aug 19 : Ukhrul ADC Vice Chairman KS Thanmi has taken over as the Chairman of the UADC following the resignation of Dr Yaronsho Ngalung, the former Chairman of the ADC, temporarily.

Thanmi took over following the acceptance of UADC chairman Dr Ngalung’s resignation by the Governor of Manipur.

According to a reliable source, the acceptance letter was received at the office of the Vice Chairman of UADC Ukhrul on August 14.

However a formal intimation to hold the election to the post of the Chairman is yet to be received from the office of the Governor.

Dr Yaronsho Ngalung resigned from the post of UADC Chairman on July 28 and the Councillors had unanimously named Dickson as the leader of the house.

Dickson’s name was formally proposed by Dr Ngalung.

So far there is no report of other NPF councillors vying for the post of the Chairman.

The Vice Chairman, Thanmi will initiate necessary procedures for the conduct of the Chairman’s election and it is expected that the election to fill the vacant post of chairman will be held without further delay.

The reason why Dr Ngalung resigned from the post of Chairman has not been spelt out clearly.