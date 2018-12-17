UCC silver jubilee

IMPHAL, Dec 16: The silver jubilee of United Christian Church was held at Central Jail, Sajiwa, under the theme ‘Holding fast the profession of our faith’, today.

TS Chamna Anal (MPS), AC 7th IRB and president of MPCCA, IK Muivah, IGP (Adm) Manipur and advisor II of MPCCA, HT Gangte, Special Secretary to the Governor and Sokholal Touthang, SP Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa and Church advisor attended the event as the presidium members.