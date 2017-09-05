UCM appeals

IMPHAL, Sep 4: In connection with Langban Tarpan, floral tributes will be paid in memory of the martyrs at Kekrupat on September 7.

A press release issued by the secretary, information and public relations, of United Committee Manipur (UCM), stated that floral tributes will be paid everyday at 9.30 am for 14 days.

It further appealed to all the civil society organisations, student organisations and the people to take part in the event.