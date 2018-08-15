UCM appeals to public

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 14: The United Committee Manipur (UCM) has appealed to the people of the State to orga-nise torch rallies tomorrow and to organise sit in protests on August 16, so as to pressure the Government and the politicians to take a concrete stand regarding the Framework Agreement at the State Assembly .

Speaking to media persons at UCM office at Lamphel today, its president Sunil Karam urged the people to organise torch rallies all over the State at 7 pm tomorrow demanding all the political parties, irrespective of ruling or opposition, to take a firm stand in the interest of Manipur and to stand against extension of Article 371 A or similar constitutional provision in Manipur or any attempt to pass similar Act in the Parliament.

He also urged the people to organise sit in protest all over the State on August 16 demanding the same. Pointing out that the Naga peace accord may be sealed at a moment’s notice, Sunil Karam warned against any points which can harm the interest of Manipur.

The people of Manipur as well as all the stakeholders must be consulted before taking any drastic steps, he demanded and opposed any possibility of bypassing the State Government while adopting any conclusion. Sunil further warned against any attempt to harm the integrity and interest of Manipur and stated that if the Central Government still fails to heed the warning, the people of Manipur might be compelled to take up drastic measures to save the harmony and integrity of the State.

On the other hand, the UCM president appealed to all not to spread any baseless rumours in connection with the issue which might cause apprehension among the people and the various communities.

He clarified that UCM is not against any particular communities and urged all not to spread any false information designed to create tension among the communities residing in the State. He further appealed to the people to raise various slogans against any attempt to harm Manipur due to the peace talk, warning against any steps to create communal tension in the State and demanding the political parties to adhere to the resolution and wishes of the people etc, during the rallies and the sit in protests.