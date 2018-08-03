UCM decries ‘no boundary dispute’ claim

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 2: Strongly reacting to the statement given by Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju in the Rajya Sabha yesterday regarding the Manipur sector of Indo-Myanmar border, the UCM has condemned the same statement as misleading.

Every time boundary demarcation was carried out based on the Rangoon Agreement of 1967, some parts of Manipur were always given away to neighbouring Myanmar.

Even if the Union MoS (Home) is not aware about the several incidents when parts of Manipur were given away to the neighbouring country, the people of Manipur are fully aware of all these incidents. The issue of BP 81 is a case in point.

According to a statement issued by UCM IPR secretary BM Yaima Shah, the present issue is not about boundary dispute between India and Myanmar. The issue is a civil movement of the people of Manipur against the Government of India for giving away parts of Manipur to Myanmar.

There will not be any boundary dispute between India and Myanmar because India has been following a policy of appeasement towards its eastern neighbour with a hidden agenda.

Moreover, the Government of India is still unable to perceive the territory of Manipur as Indian territory, it asserted.

Indian officials never worked with sincerity to avoid loss of Manipur’s (Indian) territory when border pillars were erected or the Zero Line was fixed. That is why, people of the State have launched a civil movement against loss of territory, UCM said.

The UCM apprised all these matters to the Surveyor General of India, Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary and the Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary who visited the State recently.

Unable to give any reply to all the matters, they told Kwatha Khunou villagers and leaders of CSOs and political parties that they would come back after one month and examine the issue again.

But they told media at Imphal airport just before leaving the State that the border pillar in question is at the right place. This added more fuel to the people’s angst, UCM decried.

Based on the comment of the team led by the Surveyor General of India, Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha that there is no border dispute between India and Myanmar.

The boundary agreements signed between India and Myanmar without giving any thought to the loss of Manipur’s territory should be rescinded. All the boundary agreements signed between the two countries so far should be re-examined and the boundary should be re-demarcated.

If the Government of India tries to bulldoze its way, the people of Manipur may be compelled to wage a strong civil movement against the Government of India and take the onus of protecting the State’s boundary themselves, it conveyed.

If the Government of India cannot consider Manipur as a part of India’s territory, people of Manipur may find it difficult to think themselves as Indians, UCM cautioned.

If further demanded re-demarcation of India-Myanmar boundary and return of Manipur’s lost territory to the State.

It also appealed to the Government of India to send back the team led by the Surveyor General of India after one month as assured by the team and settle all the boundary controversies.