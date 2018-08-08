UCM demands House stand against FA

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 7: Volunteers and leaders of various CSOs of the State, under the aegis of United Committee Manipur (UCM) attempted to storm the residence of the Deputy Chief Minister as well as the quarters of two other Cabinet Ministers today, demanding a collective decision against the Framework Agreement in a Special Assembly Session.

A large number of volunteers and leaders of various CSOs marched towards the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar at Naoremthong and the quarters of Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar at Kanglapat and Works Minister Th Biswajit at Sanjenthong VIP Colony.

Upon getting information about the agitation, a large number of Imphal West police personnel, including SP H Jogeshchandra, were seen at Naoremthong area to prevent any kind of untoward incident.

A large number of womenfolk under the banner of UCM first tried to storm the residence of Deputy Chief. However, their plan was foiled by the security personnel present at the road junction approaching the Dy CM residence.

Some CSO leaders were later allowed to submit their memorandum to the Dy CM.

After that, the womenfolk went up to the quarters of Forest and Environment Minister and submitted a similar memorandum to the Minister.

Later the same team also went to the official quarters of Works Minister Th Biswajit but they were stopped by Imphal East district police personnel by placing iron barricades wrapped with barbed wires at the junction leading towards the Sanjenthong VIP quarters.

The womenfolk raised slogans condemning the communal views of the Central Government and to save the territorial integrity of the State.

Similar to the earlier case, some CSO leaders were allowed to submit their memorandum to the Works Minister.

The memorandum demanded that a resolution based on the wishes and the sentiments of the people of Manipur be adopted in the Assembly.

It demanded the political parties to refrain from acting according to their own interest and to demand that the Home Minister provide a clear and distinct account regarding the contents of the Framework Agreement.

The memo further warned against causing any sort of communal tension Manipur due to the FA and demanded the House to stand firm regarding the decision.

It also demanded the House to resolve to stand with the people and face the indifferent attitude of the Central Government.