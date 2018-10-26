UCM expects around 2 lakh participants

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 25: The United Committee Manipur (UCM) has stated that around two lakh people would participate in the October 31 mass rally.

Speaking to media persons at their Lamphelpat office this afternoon, UCM’s mobilisation sub-committee convenor Ng Deva said that they started launching mobilisation campaigns since October 13 in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal districts and messages were sent to the people of Jiribam and Moreh for the mass rally.

UCM held a joint meeting with political parties and they too pledged support and participation in the rally, Deva said.

UCM has been receiving messages from different groups of people from all over the State which pledged support and participation in the rally, he said.

Till today, the sub-committee estimates that around 1.5 lakh people would take part in the rally but more people will join the rally and over two lakh people are expected at the rally, he continued.

Students, sports persons, organisations, urban local bodies, Panchayati Raj Institutions and CSOs have not only pledged participation in the October 31 mass rally but also supported the mobilisation campaigns, Deva added.

Transport sub-committee convenor Heikrujam Sanouba said that transport societies/unions/associations have assured full cooperation in transporting people for the rally.

He also appealed to all drivers to extend all possible assistance towards making the mass rally a grand success.

The mass rally from Tiddim Ground to Khuman Lampak is being organised to ring out a clear message that the integrity of Manipur and the sanctity of its territorial boundary are non-negotiable.