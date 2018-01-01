UCM insists on amicable solution

IMPHAL, Dec 31: United Committee Manipur (UCM) president Johnson Elangbam has said that any agreement or understanding between a single State, the Government of India and NSCN-IM will not bring a concrete solution to the political dialogue going on between the latter two.

Speaking to media persons at their office at Lamphel today, Johnson Elangbam said that a joint CSO team of the State met various National leaders at New Delhi from December 16 as demanded by the tensed atmosphere prevailing in the State on account of the Framework Agreement signed between the Central Government and the NSCN (IM) and the rising uncertainty about the effects the agreement might have on the territorial integrity of the State.

The CSO leaders met numerous national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CPI’ D Raja, CPI-M secretary general Sitaram Yechury, Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan, Chief Minister of New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, NNP president Conrad P Sangma, interlocutor RN Ravi, BJP president Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju and BJP National secretary Ram Madhav.

Johnson Elangbam claim-ed that on December 28, the joint CSO team met the PM at the Parliament House where he urged the team to believe only the official announcement from the Government of India and not to blindly believe any other sources.

The PM further pointed out that the Central Government will not take up any steps which might affect the North East States and the peace talks will be carried out as per the guideline of the Constitution.

Johnson said that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was assured the team that no steps would be taken up without taking the feedback/consent of the concerned States, including Manipur.

He further conveyed that when they met other National leaders, it was made clear that the Government of India should respect the interest of the people of Manipur and ensure that the Framework Agreement does not affect the State in any manner.

The CSOs also warned against any steps which might harm the territorial integrity of Manipur.

If the FA is confined only to Nagaland, then there are no issues or complications. However, if the the FA or any solution based on it affects Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, then no solution should be worked out without consulting the respective State Governments, stakeholders and CSOs, he added.

Johnson also stated that the CSO leaders criticised the mysterious nature of the FA and its contents and also explained to the National leaders that if the issue is brought up in the Parliament, then questions will arise as to whether the respective States have been properly informed about the contents of the FA.

The UCM’s president warned that any agreement regarding the FA without proper consultation of the four involved States will not bring positive and long lasting results.

The Government of India must not forget the cease fire extension issue of 2001. The Central Government must bear responsibility for any untoward incident which might occur if it neglects the interest of the people of the State, he added.