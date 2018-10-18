UCM lines up meet with pol parties today

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 17: A joint meeting of all the National and regional political present in the State will be held at Manipur Press Club at 11 am tomorrow under the aegis of United Committee Manipur (UCM) to deliberate on the threats to the integrity of the State from various forces.

Speaking to media persons at UCM office at Lamphel today, its president Sunil Karam urged all the political parties concerned to take part in the said joint meeting.

Sunil also appealed to the people to participate in the October Mass Rally 2018 which will be organised by UCM on October 31 and to take a united stand against any harm to the State’s integrity.

He explained that on that day (October 31) the unity and bond between various communities residing in the State will show the State and Central Government about the people’s resolve to oppose any attempt to harm the integrity of Manipur.

With the Naga peace talk completing 21 years, the Central Government and the NSCN (IM) signed the Framework Agreement in 2015. However, the FA has created apprehension among the people as it seems to contain certain points which can impact the peaceful relation between the diverse communities of the State, Sunil added.

He explained that UCM is not against the peace talk between the NSCN (IM) and the Central Government.

But UCM will not remain silent if the FA aims to bring a solution without consulting the concerned stakeholders, namely the people of Manipur and the State Government.

Pointing out that the people of Manipur will vehemently oppose any attempt to harm the integrity of the State, Sunil Karam narrated that 18 brave souls sacrificed their lives in 2001 for their motherland which even forced the Central Government to withdraw the words ‘without territorial limit’ from the ceasefire pact.

Looking at the statements made by interlocutor RN Ravi and the reports often published in the media, it has been learned that the Central Government plans on giving some form of special treatment to the NSCN (IM) in order to please them.

This is one of the major factors in the ever present apprehension regarding the FA, Sunil added.

He continued that in the past, even the country’s PM and President, apart from interlocutor RN Ravi, have been apprised against ignoring the people of Manipur and the State Government in connection with the Framework Agreement.

On the other hand, Sunil accused the report submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on July 19 this year as a biased report and alleged that the said report mentioned that Meitei are settled at 25 percent of the State’s total land and the said land also happens to be the most fertile and resourceful.

The actual portion of territory occupied by the Meiteis is only 8 percent, he clarified.

If the report published in Deccan Chronicle and Asian Age on October 1 which claimed that the FA will result in the creation of 2 Autonomous Naga Region in Arunachal Pradesh and one in Manipur, turn out to be true, it will show that the Central Government has completely disregarded the voice of the Manipuri people in favour of a single outfit, he added.

Sunil Karam then appealed to all to participate in the mass rally which will begin from Tiddim Ground and conclude at Khuman Lampak. He also urged the people to take a united resolve to stand against any attempt by the Central Government to break Manipur.

Sunil also appealed to the State Government to understand the aspiration of the people and to pressure the Central Government accordingly. Urging all the political parties to take part in the joint political party meeting tomorrow, he appealed to the said parties to take a definitive stand regarding the integrity of the State during the meeting.