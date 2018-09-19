UCM lines up public discourse on Art 371A

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 18: Conveying that a one day public discourse on the 213th Report of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, will be held on September 20 at Lamyanba Shanglen, Palace Compound at 10.30 am, the UCM has declared today that a concrete decision against the proposed enforcement of Article 371A or Sixth Schedule in the State will be taken at the public discourse after minute deliberation on the political aspects and constitutional viability of the proposal.

Informing that all the community leaders of the State have been invited to the public discourse, it appealed one and all to participate at the same public discourse.

Addressing a press meet held at UCM office at Lamphel this evening, its president Sunil Karam asserted that there is a strong apprehension among the people of Manipur and CSOs of the State due to manifestation of an intention of the GoI and NSCN (IM) to enforce or implement some policies or arrangements which are against their wishes.

He went on to point out that certain matters like enforcing Article 371A and granting Sixth Schedule to Naga inhabited areas in the State have come to the fore while exploring a solution to the 21 years old Naga peace talk although the people and CSOs in the State have been opposing against any policy or arrangement that will compromise the territorial integrity of the State or harm the State’s interests in any way.

Many Central Government leaders have assured many times in the past that the Naga peace talk will not compromise the territorial integrity of Manipur and will not do anything against the wish of the people of the State.

Even the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and MPs of various political parties gave the same assurance to the delegates of UCM, CCSK and AMUCO when they met them.

However, the latest developments in connection with the efforts toward finding a solution to the Naga peace talk, which include reflections of enforcing Article 371A and granting Sixth Schedule to the Nagas in the 213th Report of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs are all against the wishes of the people and CSOs of the State, Sunil Karam said.

UCM and other CSOs in the State are compelled to organise the one day public discourse on the same report on September 20 this year, Sunil explained while appealing to all the academicians, intellectuals and all sections of the society from all communities to take part in the said public discourse.