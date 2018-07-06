UCM meets CM

IMPHAL, Jul 5: A six member delegation of United Committee Manipur (UCM) led by its president and general secretary met the Chief Minister on July 3 and held a lengthy discussion on the developing situation of shifting of border pillar towards Manipur side by Myanmar for more than two hours.

A press release issued by the secretary information and public relation UCM, today conveyed that during the meeting UCM brought up the border issue, the observation made during UCM’s visit to Kwatha Khunou on June 26 to assess border pillar number 81 and the subsidiary pillars as well as the woes of the people of Kwatha Khunjao and Kwatha Khunou to the Chief Minister.

UCM also laid down various points regarding details about how much land Manipur has lost due to the Indo-Myanmar border demarcation as per the Joint Border Survey and the lethargic attitude of the Assam Rifles in protecting the border of Manipur.

It mentioned that UCM minutely explained the failure of the paramilitary force in protecting the boundaries of the State and the possible fallout of such actions and urged the CM to repair and build the roads at the border areas neighbouring Myanmar and to take up steps to properly protect the State’s boundaries.

After hearing the demands and points of the UCM team as well as studying the maps, Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured to send a High Power Committee to assess the situation at the earliest.

The CM also assured to carry out a survey to measure the traditional boundary and the recent boundary and to make necessary arrangements to correct the situation if any inconsistencies are found.

Pointing out that UCM will wait for the report from the said High Power Committee, it appealed to the people to stand united and work together to protect the integrity of Manipur.