UCM says no to ethnic boundary

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 29: Newly elected United Committee Manipur (UCM) president Sunil Karam has categorically stated that any solution worked out between the Government of India and NSCN-IM after the protracted dialogue process should not impinge upon the interest of any community of Manipur.

An oath taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of UCM cum get together was held at their Lamphelpat office today.

Speaking at the gathering, Sunil Karam stated that any attempt to draw any sort of internal boundary based on ethnicity nor any administrative arrangement which bypasses the State Government would not be tolerated.

“As new functionaries of UCM, we are determined to promote unity and cordiality among different communities of the State”, Sunil vowed.

If any solution worked out between the Government of India and NSCN-IM impinges upon the collective interest of Manipur, UCM will vehemently oppose the same solution, he said.

He further appealed to all the people of Manipur irrespective of one’s religion, topography and ethnicity to support the UCM in its relentless endeavour to forge unity and shape a collective future.

UCM, AMUCO and CCSK have repeatedly laid down the position of the people of Manipur to the Prime Minister and other leaders of the Government of India with respect to any possible solution to the protracted political dialogue going on between new Delhi and NSCN-IM, pointed out the new UCM president.

While Sunil Karam was sworn in as UCM president, Ksh Somorendro was sworn in as vice-president, Kh Athouba as secretary general, Ngangom Deva Meitei as secretary organisation, Leisemba Lamaba as secretary finance and BM Yaima Shah as information and public relations secretary.

Outgoing UCM president Elangbam Johnson while conveying gratitude to all the people for their support to the UCM when he was the president, appealed to all for similar support and cooperation to the new batch of office bearers.

He exuded confidence that the masses would extend solid support in any decision adopted by the UCM with regard to the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM and any solution based on it, in case the solution impinges upon the collective interests of Manipur.

UCM’s position with regard to the integrity of Manipur and the sanctity of its territorial boundary is non-negotiable, Johnson asserted.

The report that the Government has been planning to bring out a regional set-up within the boundary of Manipur in the line of Bodoland Territorial Council is unacceptable.

UCM and other like minded organisations have rejected time and again all proposals for such arrangements. In case the Government of India commits the folly of imposing such an arrangement, there will be turmoil in the whole State, and the Government of India should keep this in mind, Johnson said.