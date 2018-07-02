UCM sees red over Rijiju’s statement

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 1: The United Committee Manipur (UCM) has expressed strong resentment and anguish against Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju’s statement there is no border dispute between India and Myanmar and no part of the country’s territory has been lost to Myanmar.

The Union Minister’s statement reeks of total indifference to the sentiments of Manipuri people and the sanctity of the State’s boundary.

His statement clearly testifies that the Government of India does not see the people of Manipur as its own citizens and the State’s territory as a part of India, the UCM alleged in a press hand-out signed by its secretary general Khuraijam Athouba.

Kiren Rijiju’s statement is nothing new to the people of Manipur. Earlier, when an MP from the State enquired in the Parliament if there was any border dispute between India and Myanmar, the then Union Home Minister replied that there was no dispute.

But the question of border demarcation and installation border pillar nos 79 to 88 cannot be properly settled till date. The Government of India seems to be giving away Manipur’s territory every now and then in its efforts to forge friendly bilateral relationship with Myanmar.

Myanmar had once claimed that their territory extends up to Manipur’s Kakching district and India seems to be willing to give away what Mynmar claims, if necessary, UCM remarked.

The Government of India have a disposition to sell or give away the whole of Manipur or parts of it as long as it serves the interest of India.

The Government of India’s position is totally contradictory when it comes to Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. When there is any border dispute with China or Pakistan in these two States, New Delhi makes bold statements and send its troops to defend its boundary and territory. But when Myanmar makes repeated attempts to instal border pillars within the territory of India at the cost of Manipur, the Government of India does not raise a single voice of objection.

The UCM submitted memoranda to the Chief Minister of Manipur and Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Vikram Neris on April 7, 2017 and April 8, 2017 to look into the border dispute but no concrete action has been initiated till date, UCM decried.

For Kiren Rijiju’s knowledge, UCM would like to point out that Manipur’s geographical size was 22356 sq Kms in 1971 but it shrank to 22327 sq Kms in 1981, and the Survey of India is still unable to explain how and where this portion of Manipur’s territory was lost.

Earlier, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru gifted Manipur’s Kabow Valley which is 1800 sq Kms in area to Myanmar in 1952.

Now with due approval of the Government of India, Myanmar has been installing new border pillars whereby an area 21 Kms in length and 3 Kms in breadth has been taken within their territory.

Border Pillar no 81 installed near Kwatha village which earlier served as LoC has been converted into zero point and it is said that the LoC would be drawn 100 metres from the zero point inside India. This will leave 3 Kms of Manipur’s territory within Myanmar, UCM said.

Moreover, border fence has been constructed along BP no 76 (earlier BP no 23) 850 metres within the territory of India.

A saw mill present there was set ablaze by Myanmar authority on April 4, 2017 contending that the area falls within Myanmar.

Quoting Kiren Rijiju’s statement that the line along which border pillars are being installed were fixed after a joint survey by Myanmar and India, UCM asked whether the joint survey collected data from local villages and representative of the State Government was present in the survey team.

The Government should bring out a white paper on the joint border survey at the earliest. If the borderline was fixed between India and Myanmar by completely overstepping the people of Manipur, whatever agreement signed between the two countries cannot be accepted as a valid document.

The UCM further demanded the State Government to lay down their position before the people of Manipur with regard to the border issue.

Saying that the onus of protecting the State’s boundary will fall upon the people, UCM appealed to all the people to stand united and prepared.