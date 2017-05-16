UCM talks tough against anti-State elements



IMPHAL, May 15: UCM president Johnson Elangbam has said that the State Government should not compromise with elements or organisations who seek to harm the integrity and harmony of the State.

He made the statement at the 6th foundation day of Kanglei Ima Lup (KIL) which was organised at Manipur Press Club today.

Leaders of various CSOs took part in the event where KIL president RK Sana-tombi, National awardee H Ibotombi Khuman, Kang-leipak Lamjing Apunba Meiralup (KANGLAMEI) president Y Leirik Leima and Indian Association of Lawyers’ secretary Naorem Binodini were present as the presidium members.

Speaking at the event, Johnson said that demands for establishment of regional councils and financial autonomy in the Indo-Naga peace talks fall under the provision of the Sixth Schedule adding that all the CSOs had agreed to oppose implementation of Sixth Schedule as it would result in the disinteragtion of the State.

Asking why SoO groups were allowed to take part in signing an MoU between the Churachandpur JAC and the State Government, John-son said that the State Government is yet to clarify regarding the rejection of the three Bills on the pretext that the Assembly’s Hill Areas Committee was not consulted.

He pointed out that the Assembly’s Hill Area Committee has no authority to intervene in subjects concerning the welfare of the whole State and added that the State Government need not compromise with elements whose aim is to harm the integrity of the State.

He further urged the State Government to work for the benefit of all community.

National awardee H Ibotombi said that people of different communities should have a sense of unity even if each community is trying to establish an identity of their own.

