UG cadre arrested

KAKCHING, Aug 23: A combined team of Kakching district police and a column of 39 Assam Rifles, arrested one self styled sergeant of PLA during frisking and checking at Serou bazar area under Serou police station, Kakching district, yesterday.

According to reliable source, acting on specific information about the presence of some underground cadres of PLA in and around Serou bazar area, a combined team of Serou police and 39 Assam Rifles, under the overall supervision of W Singhajeet, SP Kakching, carried out frisking and checking after cordoning off the area.

One person was detained for verification on suspicion and during preliminary interrogation, he was identified as Khumukcham Churachand alias Jotin (25) s/o Kh Rajmohan of Kakching Khunou Awang Ningthou Leikai and an active cadre of PLA.

Churachand revealed that he joined PLA in the year 2006, through one Chaothoi, division secretary of PLA. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the year 2014.

He was arrested after observing necessary formalities at around 4 pm and handed over to Serou police station for taking necessary legal action.