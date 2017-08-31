UG cadre arrested

IMPHAL, Aug 30: A 33 year old KYKL cadre was arrested by a unit of Moreh commando from Moreh-Imphal van parking area, under Moreh police station, Tengnoupal district, at around 8 am today.

According to reliable source, acting on specific information about the presence of underground cadres in and around Moreh-Imphal van parking, a team of Moreh commando unit, under the supervision of Tengnoupal SP, S Ibomcha, rushed to the spot and arrested one Chungkham Raju alias Sanahal (33) s/o Singhajit of Kakwa Sairom Leikai.

During preliminary interrogation, Raju revealed that he joined KYKL on December , 2012 and is presently working under the command of self style Lieutenant Sangai of KYKL Leipok camp, Myanmar.

He was later handed over to Moreh police station for taking up necessary legal actions.