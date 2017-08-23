UG cadre held

IMPHAL, Aug 22: As part of the relentless operations carried out by troops of Jwalamukhi Battalion under the aegis of Senapati Brigade under Red Shield Division, one insurgent of KYKL was apprehended from Phumlou Keiroi village, Kangpokpi district yesterday.

A press release of PIB Defence identified the arrested cadre as Konsam Itanao @ Lanpaba (27) s/o Maipak of Phumlou Keiroi, Maninglaikai. He is an active cadre of KYKL. The apprehended insurgent has been handed over to the police station concerned, it said.