UG cadre, OGW nabbed

IMPHAL, Sep 4: Acting on a reliable information, a combined team of Thoubal district police commando and 39 Assam Riflles conducted frisking and checking in and around Sekmaijin area yesterday and arrested one overground worker of KCP namely Laishram Tombisana Meitei (41) s/o Angou Meitei of Sekmaijin Bazar, claimed a press release of PRO Police.

Incriminating articles were seized from possession. A case has been registered at Hiyanglam police station and investigation is going on.

On the other hand, Imphal West district police commando arrested one active member of PLA/RPF while conducting frisking and checking at North AOC near RK Sanatombi Devi Research Institute of Social Science yesterday.

He has been identified as Ningombam Ronny @ Inaocha (50) s/o Mangi Singh of Singjamei Mathak Chongtham Leikai.

Investigation revealed that he was involved in planting of IED on the southern side of Singjamei Super Market opposite to the road median on March 9 last.

A case has been registered at Imphal police station and investigation is going on, the release said.