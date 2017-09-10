UG cadres arrested

IMPHAL, Sep 9 : Thoubal district commando arrested two active cadres of KCP (Military Joint Council), including a woman, from Phoudel Mayai Leikai under Sugnu police station, Kakching district at around 6 pm yesterday.

According to a reliable source, acting on specific information about the presence of some underground militants in and around Phoudel area, a team of Thoubal police commando rushed to the spot and carried out cordon and search operation.

During the search, two individuals were pulled up by the security forces from the residence of one Sitarjan w/o Md Nasib Ali of Phoudel Mayai Leikai.

On preliminary interrogation, the two individuals were identified as Elangbam Kesho alias Priyo alias Thoiba Luwang (42) s/o E Dijamani of Lamjao Awang Leikai and Angom (N) Naorem (O) Romibala Devi (47) w/o Khogen of Sugnu Mayai Leikai.

On further verification, Kesho disclosed that he joined KCP (City Meitei) on 2011 through one Ingba. He disclosed that he was arrested by a team of 24 Assam Rifles in the year 2014, as a member of KCP (City Meitei) and after he got out from jail on bail, he joined KCP (MJC) in 2016 through one Arun of Heinoubok and was arrested by CDO Imphal West in October, 2016.

Two months later after his arrest, he was again released on bail and joined KCP (MJC) through one Bobo and is presently working in finance section of KCP (MJC) under Bobo’s command.

Kesho also revealed that he had demanded money from the Auto Association of Kakching and the Pradhan of Lamjao.

A mobile phone along with a sim card were recovered from his possession.

The detained women cadre of KCP (MJC), Romibala, disclosed that she joined the outfit in the year 2015 through Kesho and she was also involved in demanding money from the Auto Association in collaboration with Kesho.

The two individuals along with the seized items have been handed over to Sugnu police station for taking up necessary legal actions.