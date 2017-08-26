UG member nabbed

IMPHAL, Aug 25: Acting on reliable information, a team of Imphal East district police commando arrested an active member of KCP (Poirei Meetei) from Lamshang Thong Maning area, Imphal West yesterday.

A press release of PRO Police identified the arrested underground member as Sorokhaibam Bhimo Singh @ Inaoton @ Sanjit (31) s/o (L) Rajen Singh of Lamshang Thong Maning. Investigation revealed that he was a former cadre of PLA and started working for KCP (Poirei Meetei) after leaving the former on medical ground. It also revealed that he was involved in extortion of money from private schools, saw mills in and around Imphal West area.

The release said a case has been registered at Lamshang police station and investigation is going on.