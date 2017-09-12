UG members apprehended

IMPHAL, Sep 11: A combined team of Thoubal district police commando and 39 Assam Rifles arrested one active member of RPF/PLA while conducting frisking and checking at Kakching Bazar area yesterday.

PRO Police in a press release identified the apprehended underground member as Haobijam Chinglensana Meitei @ Sana (39) s/o Lokeshwor Meitei of Sarik Khalok Leikai.

A case has been registered at Kakching police station and investigation is on.

On the other hand, a combined team of Bishnupur district police commando and 5/11 GR conducted a search operation at Kumbi Bazar area near auto-rickshaw parking on September 8 leading to the arrest of one active cadre of KYKL. He has been identified as Wahengbam Kiran @ Amuthoi @ Apeisana (22) s/o Pahari Singh of Kumbi Thingel Laibung Makhong.

According to the press release, investigation revealed that he was involved in recruiting cadres of KYKL organisation.

A case has been registered at Kumbi police station and investigation is on, it added.