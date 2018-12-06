UG suspect hurt in shoot out, 2 held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 5: A youth suspected to be a militant was injured and two others were captured following an intense gun fight between Imphal West district police personnel and suspected militants at Awang Sekmai Nongthonband, under Sekmai PS, at around 4.30 pm today.

According to a reliable source, the incident occurred after a team of Imphal West district commandos, who were deployed at the area as security measures, signalled a group of suspicious looking individuals to stop for checking.

The source explained that the individuals, instead of complying, fired at the commando personnel and a gun fight ensued.

One of the suspected militants was injured during the gun fight while two others were captured by the commando personnel.

The youth, who was identified as Paogoulen Singson (25) s/o Thangtinlen of Phailen village, Kangpokpi district, was rushed to RIMS with bullet injury on his left thigh.

A pistol was seized from his possession, the source informed, adding that the other two arrested individuals have been taken away for questioning.

Additional security forces have rushed to the incident site to conduct further search of the area, the source added.

On the other hand, Paogoulen, who is undergoing treatment at RIMS, disclosed to media persons that he is a cadre of UTLA and he, along with three other cadres, were present at the site during the time of the incident.