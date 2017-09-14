UGs slain at Makan village identified Slain cadres’ bodies brought to Kasom Khullen

IMPHAL, Sep 13 : The bodies of the five slain cadres suspected to be from the PLA and MNPF at Makan village in Kamjong district have been retrieved and brought to Kasom Khullen today.

The five slain cadres have been identified as sergeant major Richard alias Wareppam Dinesh son of Nongyaijao of Kanglatongbi bazar, sergeant Lalloi alias Khundrakpam Sunil son of Kh Sanatomba of Leitanpokpi, private Nanao alias Moirangthem Tomba son of late M Biren of Keibi Awang Leikai, private Sinthouba alias Konjengbam Shyamsundar son of K Nirmol of Cachar Lakhimpur Khunou and MNPF cadre Raikham Jajo alias Nimai Jazo of Nongdam village, Ukhrul district.

Speaking to this reporter, a source said that a police team led by the 2nd OC of Kasom Khullen police station proceeded towards Makan village in a hired Shaktiman early morning today.

Makan village is situated about 45 kms from Kasom Khullen and is near the Indo-Myanmar border.

Again from Makan village, the police team proceeded 2.5 kms onward to the bank of Taretlok river to a farm shed where the suspected cadres of the PLA and MNPF were slain in a gun fight with suspected NSCN (IM) cadres. .

The five bodies, attired in civvies were found inside the farm shed.

The police team along with the bodies returned to Kasom Khullen at about 6.30 pm today.

The police team however are yet to come to Imphal following a landslide at Nungshithaibi on the Imphal-Kasom Khullen road.

The bodies are presently kept at Kasom Khullen police station.

The five were killed in a shoot out with suspected cadres of the NSCN (IM) in the wee hours of yesterday.