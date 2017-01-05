UJB beat EC in KC Mallick football tournament

IMPHAL, Jan 4: United Join Brother, Hmarkholien beat Echel Club, Dibong 4-1 today in the third quarter final league match of the ongoing 26th KC Mallick Football Tournament at Jiribam Higher Secondary School play ground.

UJB took a 1-0 lead in the first half as Joua slammed home the opener in the 44th minute. After the break, Echel Club restored parity as Suresh struck one in the 59th minute.

However, UJB asserted their class and scored three goals in succession within a span of ten minutes. Lallienthar, Jacob and Emmanuel of UJB scored a goal each in the 62nd, 66th and 72nd respectively to seal the victory of the team.

The fourth quarter final league match will be played between Kuki Sporting Club and Yairolpokpi YC tomorrow.