UKAL Barak valley zone formed

Our Correspondent

Silchar,Jul 6: The Umanglai Kanba Apunba Lup, UKAL Barak Valley zone was formed this Friday here at Manipuri Sahitya Parishad bhavan at Silchar in Assam.

UKAL Barak Valley was formed in a special meeting held under the aegis of Assam Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, AMSP and Umanglai Kanba Apunba Lup, UKAL Manipur.

Amongst other, vice president of AMSP Prof KN Chand, UKAL president Chanam Nabachandra alias Parihan, Yumnam Nadiyachand, Saikhom Kamlakanta, Konthoujam Manganjaw, Laishram Bimol and Hourongbam Bimol attended the event as presidium members.

In the meeting, the body unanimously elected Prof KN Chand as president of the UKAL Barak Valley zone while Yumnam Nadiyachand and Khaidem Amal were selected as vice presidents.

Dr Hourongbam Rajmani, Prof Khumujam Dhiren, H Sirdhi, RK Gopalsana and Phanjoubam Lokenath were elected as executive members.