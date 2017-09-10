UKB crowned winners of Ccpur super league

IMPHAL, Sep 9: United Khawzim Brothers (UKB) emerged the winners of the T Lianbawi Simte Memorial Super Division football league 2017 organised by DSA, Churachandpur at Peace ground, Tuibong.

UKB beat Headquarters Sports Club (HSC) by a comprehensive 2-0 margin today in the final match of the tournament.

With 21 points already in their kitty, UKB were the assured of the champions regardless of today’s match result.

Both the goals for UKB today were scored by Elmunhao in the 40th and 72nd minute.

The closing ceremony of the tournament today was attended by Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian as the chief guest.

Among others, MLA Ginsuanhau, Lalhrilien Hmar, EM, ADC, Ccpur and donor T Pumkhokam Simte, retired EE were also present on the occasion.