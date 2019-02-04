UKB, FCK roll to next round of 61st CC Meet

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 3 : UKB, Churachandpur defeated UPAA, Kyamgei by 3-1 goals in tie-break while FCK, Sadar Hills edged out BMSC, Taobungkhuk by a slender 2-1 margin to move into the second round of the 61st Sir Churachand Singh, KCSI, CBE Memorial Invitation Football Tournament 2018-19 being organised by All Manipur Football Association at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak, today.

The first match of the day witnessed UPAA and UKB play out very competitively right from the beginning but luck favoured none of the team despite many scoring chances in both halves to remain unsettle during the regulation time.

Lalminlun, Thangminlun and Lalsiem Chongloi slotted home for the Churachandpur side in the shoot-out while only Y Jugeshwor Singh could find the target for UPAA giving the former team a 3-1 victory and the second round berth.

In the second match of the day, both FCK and BMSC denied one another from taking the lead in the first half as defence line on both ends stood tall and firm but the pace of the game shifted after the restart with FCK making most of the possession.

After a few unsuccessful runs, it was in the 56th minute that Langinthang Lhouvum broke the deadlock and put FCK ahead with a 1-0 lead.

FCK, vitalised by the goal, continued to dominate the proceeding looking for more goals and their efforts paid off when Paotinmang Cingsit beat past the BMSC keeper in the 87th minute to double their advantage.

BMSC who were kept on toes for a better portion of time however grabbed a consolation goal during the stoppage time and made it 1-2 at the end.

YPHU, Lalambung will meet NACO, Nambul Mapal in a second round clash at 11.30 am while Sagolband United will take on KPSC, Kakching in another second round tie at 1.30 pm.



