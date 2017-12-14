Ukhrul backs FA with human chain, rally

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Dec 13 : An impressive human chain and a rally organised by Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long (TMNL, Tangkhul Youth Council) today demonstrated the support of the people of Ukhrul to the Framework Agreement inked between the Central Government and the NSCN (IM) on August 3, 2015.

Over 1500 people of Ukhrul lined up and formed the human chain after which a rally was taken out.

The rally started from Hamleikhong near mini secretariat office complex and ended at Viewland traffic point, Ukhrul.

President of TMNL Thanmi Shimray addressing the gathering after the rally said that the main objective of organising the human chain cum rally is to show the collective support to the Framework Agreement (FA) and at the same time to “show our commitment and endorsement to the collective leaders of NSCN (IM) to resolve the pending Naga issue.”

The TMNL leader also highlighted on how Nagas have struggled for self determination, on the cease fire pact that came into force in 1997, the political negotiation that followed, and the inking of the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015 based on the uniqueness of Naga history.

Stating that the Indo-Naga political dialogue has reached the crucial stage, Thanmi urged the neighbouring communities to support the movement of the Nagas for a permanent solution and let peace prevail in the region.

Opposing the Framework Agreement will be viewed as being against the peace process of the Nagas, he added.

TNL president Weapon Zimik in his speech expressed displeasure with the policy of the Government of India in inviting others to the ongoing Indo-Naga political dialogue adding that this can dilute the peace process.

He went to assert that the human chain cum rally is a message to the Government of India to bring an early solution on the basis of the Framework Agreement.

A memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister was also submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Ukhrul.

The memorandum jointly signed by the presidents of Tangkhul Frontal Organizations (Tangkhul Naga Long, Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long, Tangkhul Shanao Long) urged for respecting the sovereign rights of Nagas and bring the peace talk to a logical conclusion.

FA should be the only way for bringing lasting peace between GoI and the Nagas, it further said adding that outside interference would simply derail the Indo- Naga peace process, which might lead to a more complicated situation.