Ukhrul celebrates ‘Unique history of Nagas’ day

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Jul 11: For the first time, the Tangkhul community for commemorated the day of “recognition of the uniqueness of the Naga history” at TNL Hall, Viewland Ukhrul.

It may be mentioned that the Government of India recognised the ‘unique history of the Nagas’ on July 11, 2002 after a joint declaration was signed between the representatives of the NSCN (IM) and GoI in Amsterdam.

NSCN (IM) leader (Kilonser) AC Ngasathing who attended as the main speaker of the observance function gave a detailed account of the political movement of the NSCN (IM).

Naga National movement existed since 1920 and the Nagas rejected the Simon Commission, he recalled.

Later an organised nationalist movement under the Naga National Council (NNC) was formed in 1942 to safeguard the rights of Nagas and to free the Nagas from any political domination, he said.

After 56 years of struggle, in July 2002, a 3 day dialogue between the NSCN IM and the Government of India was held in Amsterdam. The Indian side was represented by interlocutor K Padmanabhaiah while general secretary of NSCN (IM) Th Muivah represented the NSCN (IM) as the chief negotiator of the outfit. It was during this meeting that the Government of India formally recognised “the unique history and the situation of the Naga people,” he said.

Ngasathing mentioned that both the NSCN (IM) and Government of India agreed to arrange Indo-Naga political dialogue for ensuring lasting and peaceful solutions.

Ngasathing asserted that Nagas ‘never’ signed any merger agreements with India. He went on to say that Naga yearned to live ‘free from foreign oppression or political domination’.

Sr Advocate Daniel Ramsan spoke about a Bill passed in the State Assembly – The Manipur Agricultural Produces and Livestock Marketing Bill 2018.

A public interaction session was also organised as part of the observance on the Indo-Naga political issue and the Manipur Agricultural Produces and Livestock Marketing Bill 2018.

UADC chairman Dickson Kumrah, TSL president Grace Shatsang, TNL president Weapon Zimik and NSCN (IM) leader Mahai Raikhan attended the event.

ADC members, leaders of Tangkhul social organizations – TNL, TSL, TMNL, zonal chairmen, headmen, religious leaders, intellectuals and a large number of people attended the one day observance.