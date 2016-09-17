Ukhrul District League Angel FC, Yarkhok FC set for title clash

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Angels’ FC and Yarkhok FC booked the final berth of the ongoing Ukhrul district football league, 2016 organised by UDSA.

In the first semifinal match held today at TNL ground, Ukhrul, Angels’ FC beat Thoyee FC 6-5 on penalties.

The normal time of the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Wungreipem of Angels’ FC drew first blood as he ensured a fine finishing in the 48th minute. However, Thoyee FC were rewarded for their struggles as RK Longathing equalised the goal in the 66th minute.

Both sides fought hard to alter the score-line. However, their efforts went fruitless. Penalty was put into play to decide the match winner.

Five of the Angels’ FC players found their target in the penalty kick while only four of Thoyee FC players could convert the penalty.

Yarkhok FC scrapped past XI Star FC 2-0 in the second semifinal today.

Yarkok were in control of the match as Ayat scored the opener in the 44th minute. The lead was doubled after four minutes by Thotreishang.

Even as XI Star FC looked all possible means to make up the goal deficit, their efforts went abegging.

Angels’ FC and Yarkhok FC will play the final match tomorrow at 11.45 am.

Jubilate Kazingmei, Director, VVD and Soso Shaiza, Principal, LEAS will attend the closing ceremony as the chief guest and guest of honour respectively.